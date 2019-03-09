Faculty gather for academic leadership workshop

Thirty-six chemistry, physics, and astronomy faculty and 14 academic leaders gathered at the American Chemical Society headquarters building in Washington, DC, on Feb. 24–26, for the fourth annual Cottrell Scholars Collaborative Academic Leadership Training Workshop, which provides academic leaders with tools, connections, and skills to be successful. Faculty participants spent three days learning from a diverse group of department chairs, deans, provosts, vice presidents for research, and other academic leaders. The workshop concluded with mock interviews for participants interested in positions such as dean, center director, department chair, and provost. The workshop was jointly supported by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Cottrell Scholars Collaborative, and American Chemical Society. For more information, visit oxide.jhu.edu/2/home.
