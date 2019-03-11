Quote of the Week

March 11, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 10
After decades of focus on proteins’ active sites, a new crop of biotech firms is shifting attention to proteins’ hidden regulatory pockets
Cover image:A protein with a series of keyholes on it, surrounded by scientists hands holding a key.
Credit: Chris Gash; Hotspot Therapeutics (protein)
After decades of focus on proteins’ active sites, a new crop of biotech firms is shifting attention to proteins’ hidden regulatory pockets
Why chemists are pushing C–C bonds to their limits
Researchers are developing chemical analyses and advanced DNA techniques to get more evidence out of fingerprints
Scientists went back to the drawing board to create a metal-can lining without bisphenol A’s endocrine effects
Raised by a tanner and a maid, she now advocates for underprivileged youth
C&EN’s editors pick the speakers and symposia to catch
His brief stint as agency chief brought progress in approving generic drugs and advancing new technologies