The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09710-cover-opener.jpg
09710-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 11, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 10

After decades of focus on proteins’ active sites, a new crop of biotech firms is shifting attention to proteins’ hidden regulatory pockets

Cover image:A protein with a series of keyholes on it, surrounded by scientists hands holding a key.

Credit: Chris Gash; Hotspot Therapeutics (protein)

Volume 97 | Issue 10
Quote of the Week

“This is my 40th year in the pharma industry, and now we can finally do things rationally.”

Jon Mason, senior research fellow, Sosei Heptares

Drug Development

Drug hunters explore allostery’s advantages

After decades of focus on proteins’ active sites, a new crop of biotech firms is shifting attention to proteins’ hidden regulatory pockets

The fight over the longest carbon-carbon bond is redefining what a bond is

Why chemists are pushing C–C bonds to their limits

Fingerprints are more than just patterns; they’re chemical identities

Researchers are developing chemical analyses and advanced DNA techniques to get more evidence out of fingerprints

  • Consumer Products

    How a new epoxy could boot BPA from cans

    Scientists went back to the drawing board to create a metal-can lining without bisphenol A’s endocrine effects

  • Women In Science

    Brazilian chemist Joana D’Arc Félix de Sousa on her path from poverty to PhD and inventor to teacher

    Raised by a tanner and a maid, she now advocates for underprivileged youth

  • ACS Meeting News

    Your guide to the 2019 ACS Spring National Meeting in Orlando

    C&EN’s editors pick the speakers and symposia to catch

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Development

FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb to step down

His brief stint as agency chief brought progress in approving generic drugs and advancing new technologies﻿

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Composing apple pi and an ode to pi

 

