General meeting information

In March, the American Chemical Society returns to Orlando, Florida, for the ACS Spring 2019 National Meeting and Exposition with the theme “Chemistry for New Frontiers.” Our primary venue, the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), is new and improved, having undergone multiple renovations in recent years, and is the second-largest convention facility in the US. This March 31–April 4 meeting in Orlando will be a new experience for not only first-time attendees but also those who attended the previous national meeting in Orlando, in April 2002.

The national meeting is a primary platform for both front-runners in chemistry and those new in the field to have a dialogue and share viewpoints on the ever-growing impact of chemistry on everyday life. Register now to add your name to the list of thousands of chemists from the US and across the globe who will convene in Orlando to deliberate, take part in thought-provoking symposia sessions and poster presentations, and interact with exhibitors of innovative technologies in chemistry. Visit www.acs.org/2019Orlando to complete your registration.

As you plan your schedule, be sure to build in time to visit the Expo Hall and Career Fair, which will offer something for everyone. Take part in exhibitor workshops, product demonstrations, and Q&A sessions with industry leaders.

While in the Expo Hall, don’t forget to stop by the Recharge and Social Media Lounge. Recharge your electronics at the charging station and meet with colleagues in a relaxing environment while keeping abreast of the latest tweets and social media updates.

A new feature at the Expo Hall is the Industry Networking Lounge. This exclusive lounge is the premier place to have in-depth conversations with company representatives from across a wide sector of the chemical industry.

The ACS Career Fair is designed to benefit chemistry professionals at every career and academic level. Visit the fair for tools to advance your current career, meet face to face with employers, interview on-site for posted positions, navigate and network with peers, explore alternative career opportunities, receive one-on-one résumé and LinkedIn consulting, and so much more.

The fair offers our talented attendees a unique opportunity to meet a diverse and inclusive selection of employers from around the globe, ranging from small businesses and academic institutions to chemical industries and nonprofit ­organizations. Expect career development for those who are content in their careers, as well as the promotion of international career opportunities in chemistry.

Through the ACS Career Navigator, attendees will have multiple opportunities to explore career options and grow their skills and knowledge in the chemical sciences. Complement the technical sessions and oral presentations by attending an ACS Leadership Development System course, enrolling in an ACS Career Pathways workshop, or participating in an ACS Professional Education Short Course.