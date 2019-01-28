Advertisement

January 28, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 4

Scientists look for alternative antivenoms that are easy to make and deploy to remote areas

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, January 28, 2019

Credit: Rushikesh lohar/Wikimedia

Quote of the Week

"We are all Homo sapiens, but few of us are able to run a marathon—it’s the same for Bacillus subtilis."

Stefan Pelzer, director of innovation management for animal nutrition, Evonik Industries

Biotechnology

The search for better antivenoms heats up as snakebites get renewed attention

Scientists look for alternative antivenoms that are easy to make and deploy to remote areas

Almost extinct in the US, powdered laundry detergents thrive elsewhere in the world

Powders aren’t growing as fast as liquids, but they still make up the majority of the industry’s volume

Periodic Graphics: Powder versus liquid detergents

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning compares the ingredients in the two different laundry formulations﻿

Science Concentrates

Salaries

Indian researchers take to streets to demand pay hike

Scholars become protesters to push for first increase in five years

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Hating vegetables, loving cold coffee

 

