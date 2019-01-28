Quote of the Week

The search for better antivenoms heats up as snakebites get renewed attention
Scientists look for alternative antivenoms that are easy to make and deploy to remote areas
January 28, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 4
Scientists look for alternative antivenoms that are easy to make and deploy to remote areas
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, January 28, 2019
Credit: Rushikesh lohar/Wikimedia
Scientists look for alternative antivenoms that are easy to make and deploy to remote areas
Powders aren’t growing as fast as liquids, but they still make up the majority of the industry’s volume
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning compares the ingredients in the two different laundry formulations
The pharmaceutical services contractor made news, again and again
Cutting-edge research is helping animal health firms design probiotics for poultry, pigs, and cows
The University of Sheffield’s Serena Corr explains her strategy to stop corrosive acids from gnawing the wooden hull of King Henry VIII’s iconic ship
Michigan State’s revamped chemistry courses are seeing results
Scholars become protesters to push for first increase in five years