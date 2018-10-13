Gibbs Medal to Cynthia Burrows

Cynthia J. Burrows, Distinguished Professor and Thatcher Presidential Endowed Chair of Biological Chemistry at the University of Utah, is the winner of the 2018 Willard Gibbs Medal, presented by the ACS Chicago Section. The award recognizes exceptional individuals whose pioneering work has opened new fields of chemical research.
Burrows was honored for her groundbreaking work in the chemistry of DNA damage, particularly chemical modifications related to oxidative stress occurring on guanine, one of the bases of DNA and RNA. The work has applications in understanding age-related diseases such as cancer.
