Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference call for abstracts

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute invites you to answer the Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference’s call for abstracts. Programming covers the breadth and depth of sustainable and green chemistry and engineering, with special attention to the theme “Thinking in Systems: Designing for Sustainable Use.” Review the symposia now, and submit your abstract before Feb. 14. The 26th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference will be held in person in Reston, Virginia, June 6–8.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter