Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference to be held virtually in June

The 25th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference (GC&E) will be held online June 14–18, with GC&E Friday events—workshops and technical sessions presented in advance of the conference—starting May 21. The theme for this year’s conference is “Sustainable Production to Advance the Circular Economy.” Each day will start with a live keynote session, plus a poster session, eight concurrent technical sessions, and a networking happy hour.
Keynote speakers are Eunice Heath of Dow, Gregg Beckham of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Frank Gupton of Virginia Commonwealth University, and Amy Prieto of Colorado State University. The final keynote will be shared among the winners of the American Chemical Society Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering Lectureship Award: Jun Huang of the University of Sydney; Jeremy Luterbacher of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL); and Meagan Mauter of Stanford University.
The US Environmental Protection Agency will announce the 2021 winners of the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards on June 15.
Registration for the conference is $75, or $25 for students. Register at www.gcande.org/register.
