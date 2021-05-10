Quote of the Week

May 10, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 17
Long a cornerstone of US chemistry, Asian faculty and students are pondering their future in the US in the wake of physical and verbal attacks and government targeting of scientists who collaborate with China
Cover image:Asian faculty and students, long a cornerstone of US chemistry, are pondering their future in the US in the wake of physical and verbal attacks and government targeting of scientists who collaborate with China
Credit: Photo illustration by Joan Wong. David Ryder/Getty images (sign); Eze Amos/Getty Images (sign); Xinhua/Wang Ying/Getty Images (sign); Morsa images/Getty Images (Male scientist); Shutterstock (Female s
“I cannot change my background. I cannot change how I look.”
A drop in sales and earnings reflects an industry hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
Materials science detectives find the culprits when things go wrong with the hard-as-rock construction material
Advocacy groups have asked the Biden administration to rethink China Initiative prosecutions and allow public input into new rules on international collaborations
The group studies processes and practices to improve research, including defining predatory publishing, issuing guidelines for clinical trials, and implementing open science practices
Building a lasting relationship starts with a good conversation
MicroED helps chemists determine the correct connectivity of these complex natural products