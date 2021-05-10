Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09917-cover1-webopener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09917-cover1-webopener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 10, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 17

Long a cornerstone of US chemistry, Asian faculty and students are pondering their future in the US in the wake of physical and verbal attacks and government targeting of scientists who collaborate with China

Cover image:Asian faculty and students, long a cornerstone of US chemistry, are pondering their future in the US in the wake of physical and verbal attacks and government targeting of scientists who collaborate with China

Credit: Photo illustration by Joan Wong. David Ryder/Getty images (sign); Eze Amos/Getty Images (sign); Xinhua/Wang Ying/Getty Images (sign); Morsa images/Getty Images (Male scientist); Shutterstock (Female s

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 17
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I cannot change my background. I cannot change how I look.”

Wenshe Ray Liu, chemistry professor, Texas A&M University

Policy

Asian scientists are rethinking the American dream

Long a cornerstone of US chemistry, Asian faculty and students are pondering their future in the US in the wake of physical and verbal attacks and government targeting of scientists who collaborate with China

C&EN’s top 50 US chemical producers for 2021

A drop in sales and earnings reflects an industry hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

The case of the flaking floor and other tales of concrete forensics

Materials science detectives find the culprits when things go wrong with the hard-as-rock construction material

  • Research Integrity

    Fear and confusion continue over research interactions with China

    Advocacy groups have asked the Biden administration to rethink China Initiative prosecutions and allow public input into new rules on international collaborations

  • Publishing

    How the Centre for Journalology hopes to fix science

    The group studies processes and practices to improve research, including defining predatory publishing, issuing guidelines for clinical trials, and implementing open science practices

  • Employment

    Networking doesn’t have to be unpleasant

    Building a lasting relationship starts with a good conversation

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Natural Products

Lomaiviticins’ structures get a revision

MicroED helps chemists determine the correct connectivity of these complex natural products

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Nouveau noodles and spiderweb soundscapes

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT