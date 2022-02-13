HIST celebrates centennial with special issue

The American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) turns 100 years old in 2022. HIST publishes a peer-reviewed journal on the history of chemistry, the Bulletin for the History of Chemistry, and holds symposia on historical topics at ACS national and regional meetings. All members and affiliates of HIST receive two issues of the journal each year as part of their membership.
In this anniversary year, HIST has prepared an extra issue of the journal, which is available for open access at bit.ly/3rtuVc4. Prominent historians of chemistry were invited to contribute essays on the theme “Novel Insights in the History of Chemistry: Looking Back Yet Mostly Looking Forward.”
Issues from the journal’s 30-year archive are freely available starting 3 years after publication at bit.ly/3gsV989.
More information about HIST is available at bit.ly/3gJyOUd, and a membership form can be found at bit.ly/3JbaKFM.
