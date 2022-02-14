Quote of the Week

February 14, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 6
A reaction touted to run without metals turned out to have trace amounts of palladium. It wasn’t the first time. How can research journals and chemists avoid making this mistake again and again?
Credit: Daria Kirpach
Chemists look to adapt green infrastructure to manage emerging contaminants
A topic long on the agenda at the American Cleaning Institute’s annual meeting has moved to the top of the list in 2022
After 12 years as head of the NIH, he remains on staff as a researcher in the agency’s genome institute
Award recognizes innovation at the intersection of chemistry and biology, researchers say
His attorneys call the case “ill-conceived and ill-advised”
Congress asks for more details of the investigation into disrespectful and demeaning behavior