Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 14, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 6

A reaction touted to run without metals turned out to have trace amounts of palladium. It wasn’t the first time. How can research journals and chemists avoid making this mistake again and again?

Cover image:A reaction touted as metal-free turned out to have trace amounts of palladium. How can research journals and chemists avoid repeating this mistake again and again?

Credit: Daria Kirpach

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 6
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“You could do a Suzuki reaction in your bathtub at home if you wanted to.”

Nicholas Leadbeater, organic chemist, University of Connecticut

Catalysis

Metal-free? The mistake that chemists seem doomed to repeat

Urban stormwater presents pollution challenge

Chemists look to adapt green infrastructure to manage emerging contaminants

The cleaning industry seems serious about sustainability

A topic long on the agenda at the American Cleaning Institute’s annual meeting has moved to the top of the list in 2022

  • Research Funding

    Francis Collins on diversity, politics, and his legacy

    After 12 years as head of the NIH, he remains on staff as a researcher in the agency’s genome institute

  • Awards

    Bonnie Bassler, Carolyn Bertozzi, and Benjamin Cravatt receive 2022 Wolf Prize in Chemistry

    Award recognizes innovation at the intersection of chemistry and biology, researchers say

  • Misconduct

    Harvard chemist Charles Lieber petitions court for acquittal or a new trial over China interactions

    His attorneys call the case “ill-conceived and ill-advised”

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

Eric Lander resigns as Biden’s science adviser

Congress asks for more details of the investigation into disrespectful and demeaning behavior

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Getting copper out of your cocktail and petroleum off your produce

 

