ACS News

Jacob Hooker appointed editor in chief of ACS Chemical Neuroscience

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 40
Jacob Hooker of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School has been appointed editor in chief of ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

“I’ve been a proud part of the ACS Chemical Neuroscience community since the journal’s first issue, and as editor in chief, I plan to use the journal to inspire and unite,” Hooker says.

Hooker is a Phyllis and Jerome Lyle Rappaport MGH Research Scholar and an associate neuroscientist at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is a professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School and director of radiochemistry at the Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging. And he’s a member of C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2015.

“As the second editor in chief in the journal’s history, [Hooker] has a unique opportunity to shape the future of the publication,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications. “I’m excited to work with Professor Hooker and see how his vision helps the journal reach even greater heights of excellence.”

Hooker aims to grow the journal’s community, expand opportunities for young scientists, and connect with institutions focused on neuroscience globally.

“I look forward to continuing the journal’s tradition of excellence and will work to position ACS Chemical Neuroscience as the leading communicator in its field,” Hooker says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

