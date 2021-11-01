Quote of the Week

November 1, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 40
Advances in mass spectrometry and sample processing allow researchers to see cell-to-cell differences that are critical to biology or disease
Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN
Advances in mass spectrometry and sample processing allow researchers to see cell-to-cell differences that are critical to biology or disease
Overall salaries were down slightly, but industry members saw increases from 2020
Industry’s heavy energy use and dependence on coal will challenge country’s carbon neutrality goal
Simple small molecules that break down proteins may be more common than you think
This biogeochemist and chemical oceanographer is passionate about the pursuit of knowledge
New degraders work over broader concentration range than previous ones
The ecosVC vice president will focus on diversity, safety, sustainability, and chemistry advocacy