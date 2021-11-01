Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands



November 1, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 40

Advances in mass spectrometry and sample processing allow researchers to see cell-to-cell differences that are critical to biology or disease

Cover image:Advances in mass spectrometry and sample processing allow researchers to see cell-to-cell differences

Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN

Volume 99 | Issue 40
Quote of the Week

“The basic feature of our heavy reliance on coal won’t be changed anytime soon.”

Ye Yingmin, president, Chem1

Proteomics

Individual cells’ proteins vary. Single-cell proteomics can now show how

Advances in mass spectrometry and sample processing allow researchers to see cell-to-cell differences that are critical to biology or disease

What US chemists made in 2021, according to the ACS salary survey

Overall salaries were down slightly, but industry members saw increases from 2020

China’s zero-carbon ambition weighs on chemical sector

Industry’s heavy energy use and dependence on coal will challenge country’s carbon neutrality goal

  • Proteomics

    On the hunt for monomeric degraders

    Simple small molecules that break down proteins may be more common than you think

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Amina Traoré Schartup

    This biogeochemist and chemical oceanographer is passionate about the pursuit of knowledge

  • Biological Chemistry

    Trivalent PROTACs speed up protein degradation

    New degraders work over broader concentration range than previous ones

Science Concentrates


Governance

Judith C. Giordan elected 2022 ACS president-elect

The ecosVC vice president will focus on diversity, safety, sustainability, and chemistry advocacy

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS



Fat bear measurements and piñata parties for papers

 

Job listings

