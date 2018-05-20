James D. Crum, 87, died on May 5 in Sublimity, Ore.
“My father devoted his life to teaching, his greatest gift. He lived a very full life backpacking, climbing very tall mountains, and traveling the world teaching chemistry and wine appreciation. He wrote books, published many papers, and never learned how to give a short answer to anyone’s question about anything! He was a professor until the end.”—Leslie Crum, daughter
Most recent title: dean emeritus of natural sciences, California State University, San Bernardino
Education: B.S., chemistry, Ohio State University, 1952; M.S., organic chemistry, Marshall University, 1953; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Ohio State University, 1958
Survivors: wife, Anne; daughters, Jennifer and Leslie; son, James Jr.
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter