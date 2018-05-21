Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 21, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 21

Business is booming, but the industry is handicapped by shifting rules and major research gaps

Cover image:Close up of young marijuana plant

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 21
Quote of the Week

“We’re not trying to duplicate nature but to do even better than nature”

Brandy Keen, cofounder, Surna

Agriculture

Nurturing cannabis

Business is booming, but the industry is handicapped by shifting rules and major research gaps

Gene editors grapple with standardization

On the brink of patient trials, genome-editing heavyweights and regulators meet to set up voluntary standards﻿

The good times keep rolling in pharmaceutical chemicals

Exhibitors at CPhI North America report another year of record growth and investment

  • Materials

    U.S. Army bioengineer develops high-tech fabrics to keep soldiers warm, dry, and safe

    Paola D’Angelo discusses how her team develops high-performance textiles to protect and support soldiers on the battlefield

  • Employment

    Chemjobber’s mailbag

    Chemistry blogger answers reader questions on job hunting, changing grad schools, and more in this edition of Bench & Cubicle

Science Concentrates

Computational Chemistry

Zapata Computing launches to give chemists quantum computing powers

Start-up wants to foster a quantum leap in molecular problem-solving

Business & Policy Concentrates

Massive Attack’s space-age anniversary and an out-of-this-world vista

 

