James L. and Virginia R. Marshall receive 2024 Joseph B. Lambert HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry

James L. and Virginia R. Marshall have been named the recipients of the 2024 Joseph B. Lambert HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. This award is administered by the Division of History of Chemistry (HIST) of the American Chemical Society. This award is given for outstanding achievement in the history of chemistry and is international in scope. James L. Marshall is an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas. Virginia R. Marshall partnered with James in their work on the history of the chemical elements.
The HIST Award consists of an engraved plaque and an honorarium of $1,500, which will be presented to professor Marshall at ACS Fall 2024 in Denver in August. Additional information about the award can be found on the HIST website at acshist.scs.illinois.edu/awards/hist_award.php.
