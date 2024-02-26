Advertisement

James L. and Virginia R. Marshall receive 2024 Joseph B. Lambert HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry

by Sara Cottle
February 26, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 6
A couple in an office. There are two filing cabinets labeled Paris and London. The Paris labeled cabinet is open with many files inside.
Credit: Courtesy of James L. Marshall
Virginia R. and James L. Marshall spent a decade traveling throughout Europe and the US in search of element discovery sites. Here they are in 2003 among the notes from their journeys.

James L. and Virginia R. Marshall have been named the recipients of the 2024 Joseph B. Lambert HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. This award is administered by the Division of History of Chemistry (HIST) of the American Chemical Society. This award is given for outstanding achievement in the history of chemistry and is international in scope. James L. Marshall is an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas. Virginia R. Marshall partnered with James in their work on the history of the chemical elements.

The HIST Award consists of an engraved plaque and an honorarium of $1,500, which will be presented to professor Marshall at ACS Fall 2024 in Denver in August. Additional information about the award can be found on the HIST website at acshist.scs.illinois.edu/awards/hist_award.php.

