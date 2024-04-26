Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

John A. McLean receives 2024 Herty Medal

by Sara Cottle
April 26, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 13
John A. McLean.
Credit: Vanderbilt University
2024 Herty Medal recipient John A. McLean

John A. McLean, dean of graduate education and research and Stevenson Professor of Chemistry at Vanderbilt University, is the recipient of the 2024 Charles H. Herty Medal. Presented by the Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society, the award recognizes outstanding work and service by a chemist in the US Southeast. McLean also serves as the director of the Center for Innovative Technology, which collaborates extensively both nationally and internationally in broadscale omics measurements using advanced mass spectrometry techniques.

McLean’s research centers on the development and application of new technologies for ultrafast structural measurements, primarily utilizing strategies combining ion mobility spectrometry and mass spectrometry in health care. He is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. McLean is well known for distinguished service in professional societies, academia, government, and industry, and for the promotion of young scientists and advancement of diversity and inclusion in the chemical sciences.

The gold Herty Medal will be presented at the 90th Herty Award Celebration in September.

