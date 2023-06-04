Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

ACS News

Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting awards to Ipsita Banerjee and Barbara Hillery

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 18
Ipsita Banerjee, a professor of chemistry at Fordham University, has been named the 2023 E. Emmet Reid Award in Chemistry for Teaching at Small Colleges in the American Chemical Society Middle Atlantic Region. Banerjee was cited in the nomination materials as the ideal teacher and mentor who “meets students where they are” and uses enthusiastic and supportive instructional strategies to lead students to high achievement in chemistry and biochemistry.

Barbara Hillery, an associate provost at the State University of New York at Old Westbury, has been named the 2023 E. Ann Nalley Middle Atlantic Region Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Hillery was cited as generously using her time and talent to support the mission and goals of ACS at the subsection, local, regional, and national levels.

Both awards will be presented at the Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting 2023 award reception and dinner on June 9 at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

