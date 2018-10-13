Advertisement

ACS News

Morton Hoffman honored with mentoring prize

by Linda Wang
October 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 41
Photo of Morton Hoffman.
Credit: Courtesy of Linda Wang/C&EN
Morton Hoffman

Morton Z. Hoffman, professor emeritus of chemistry at Boston University, is the recipient of the Zaida C. Morales-Martínez Prize for Outstanding Mentoring of ACS Scholars. The $1,000 prize, initiated by Robert L. Lichter and his wife, Diane Scott Lichter, with a grant from the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, recognizes individuals who have done an exemplary job of mentoring students in the ACS Scholars Program.

Hoffman has served as a mentor and coach to more than 40 students, including 20 ACS Scholars, who have gone into careers in industry, health care, law, and education. Hoffman is known by his students for his theatrical lecturing style, dramatic chemical demonstrations, innovative pedagogies, and outrageous jokes.

