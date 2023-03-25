Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

New sustainability grants available

by Christiana Briddell, ACS staff
March 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 10
Two new grants from the American Chemical Society Office of Sustainability are launching to align with the ACS Board of Directors’ Campaign for a Sustainable Future, which was announced in 2022. The campaign aims to advance chemistry innovations to address the challenges articulated in the United Nations sustainable development goals.

The Early Career Postdoctoral–Faculty Bridge Grants are for new faculty members at PhD-granting institutions. Funds can be used by the new faculty member to support a postdoctoral scholar for 2 years to help develop a sustainability-focused research program. Mentorship training will be provided to the new faculty member to support the partnership. Awardees must incorporate green chemistry in course materials and attend an ACS teacher-training workshop in green chemistry. Submissions are due by Sept. 15. Current postdoctoral scholars applying for US-based faculty positions are eligible. Grant funds of no more than $125,000 can go toward salary, benefits, and travel of a postdoctoral fellow for 2 years.

The Principal Investigator Development in Sustainability Grants are for early- or midcareer faculty at PhD-granting institutions who have a planned sabbatical or leave of absence. The faculty members will spend 3–6 months in a laboratory to receive training and experience in a new field or research direction, which will allow them to pursue interdisciplinary research directly related to green and sustainable chemistry. Submissions for the $50,000 grants will be accepted through Nov. 15. Current US-based faculty are eligible.

For more information about the grants, visit www.acs.org/sustainability.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

