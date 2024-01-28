Nominations for 2024 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design and Synthesis open

The American Chemical Society North Jersey Section is soliciting nominations for the 2024 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design and Synthesis. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure or applied chemistry. Nominees must have had broad impact in chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic or medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, or molecular recognition.
Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee’s important published works. Supporting letters are strongly encouraged.
Submit materials to Joseph Badillo at joseph.badillo@shu.edu by Feb. 29. The prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.
Send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter