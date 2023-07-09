Nominations open for regional diversity awards

The American Chemical Society Committee on Minority Affairs and the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect are accepting nominations for the 2024 Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. One award may be presented annually in each ACS region. This award recognizes individuals or institutions that have advanced diversity in the chemical sciences and significantly stimulated or fostered activities that promote inclusiveness. Awardees receive a medal, a $1,000 grant to support and further the activities for which the award was given, and travel expenses to the ACS regional meeting at which the award is presented. Applications are open until Aug. 1.
