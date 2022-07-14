Nominations sought for 2024 American Chemical Society National Awards

The American Chemical Society Awards program aims “to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, the promotion of research in chemical science and industry, [and] the improvement of the qualifications and usefulness of chemists.” The continuing excellence of the ACS awards program requires that a number of highly qualified chemistry professionals be nominated and that great care be taken in preparing the nominations.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research that have increased the understanding of chemical pedagogy and led to improved teaching and learning of chemistry. This award recognizes research contributions involving a significant body of work rather than a single project or contribution.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow and endowed by Rohm and Haas. This award recognizes outstanding scientific discoveries that lay the foundation for environmentally friendly products or manufacturing processes at a cost comparable to or less than that of current technologies or discoveries that deliver new applications with compelling cost-benefit profiles. The goal of the award is to identify and recognize the discovery of new, eco-friendly chemistries with the potential to enable products or manufacturing processes that are less expensive than existing alternatives.

﻿Nominating procedure for ACS National Awards Nominations for the national awards administered by ACS to be presented in 2024 are being solicited. Nominations should be submitted online at www.nominate.acs.org. Information about nomination submissions and detailed descriptions of the awards are available online at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Any individual may submit one nomination or one support letter for each award, unless that individual is a member of the selection committee for the same award or a current member of the ACS Board of Directors, in which case they cannot submit a nomination for that award. However, selection committee members may submit nominations or support letters for other awards. Nominators do not need to be members of ACS. ﻿Nominations and inquiries concerning awards should be directed to the National Awards Office at awards@acs.org. The deadline for submission of all nominating materials for the 2024 ACS National Awards is Nov. 1, 2022. Earlier submission is encouraged.﻿.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry. This award recognizes and encourages the use of computers in the advancement of the chemical and biological sciences.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and Aerodyne Research. This award encourages creativity in research and technology or methods of analysis to provide a scientific basis for informed environmental control decision-making processes or to provide practical technologies that will reduce health risk factors.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a single inventor for the successful application of research in chemistry and/or chemical engineering that contributes to the material prosperity and happiness of people. A patent must have been granted for the work that the nomination proposes to recognize, and the work must have been developed during the 17 years ending Jan. 1, 2022. A copy of the patent must be submitted with the nominating documents.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the field of fluorine chemistry.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany). Nominees must have accomplished outstanding creative work in synthetic organic chemistry and have published that work.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals (part of Ascensus Specialties). Nominees must have demonstrated extensive contributions to the advancement of inorganic chemistry including teaching, writing, research, and administration. Nominees must be a member of ACS.

ACS Award for Encouraging Underrepresented and Economically Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals in stimulating those students currently underrepresented in the profession or economically disadvantaged to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees for the award may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals in encouraging women to choose careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facilities.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement. This award recognizes research that constitutes advances in science evidenced by refereed publications with undergraduate coauthors in leading scientific research journals, external research grant support, and the subsequent professional development of students who have participated in the research program. The award is given for significant work over a long period of time. Nominees must be tenured faculty members of a predominantly undergraduate institution.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a multidisciplinary team consisting of no fewer than two members and at least one ACS member in good standing. The accomplishments of the team must be documented in the technical literature as a publication(s) or a patent(s). The output of the team must also demonstrate impact by the commercialization of a product or process that is of special value to society.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to analytical chemistry, pure or applied. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought and the originality shown and to the importance of the work when applied to public welfare, economics, or humanity’s needs and desires.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical. This award recognizes and encourages the achievements of scientists who are active in the fields of polymer and polymeric materials research. The recipient is selected primarily on the basis of scientific contributions made to the technology of plastics, coatings, polymer composites, adhesives, and related fields during the 10 years preceding the date of selection. Preference is given to avoid specific areas of technology that have been recognized by the granting of this award in the 2 preceding years.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the fields of chromatography, with particular consideration given to the development of new methods.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive. Nominees must have made outstanding scientific contributions to colloid chemistry.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemical research in the industrial context. Significant creative contribution to chemistry in any field of chemical, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical, or biomedical research is appropriate. Any chemical researcher whose primary employer was industrial when the work was done and who was based in North America is eligible.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany). Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research in the preparation, properties, reactions, or structure of inorganic substances. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought and originality shown.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow. This award recognizes a recent advancement having a major impact on research in organometallic chemistry. Nominees must have carried out outstanding research in the preparation, reactions, properties, or structures of organometallic substances. Preference is given to US citizens.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical. This award recognizes outstanding fundamental contributions and achievements in the field of polymer chemistry.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation. This award recognizes and encourages fundamental research in pure chemistry carried out in North America. Nominees must have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree and must have accomplished research of unusual merit for an individual on the threshold of their career.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble. This award recognizes distinguished service in the advancement of surface chemistry.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont. This award recognizes creative work in the chemistry of materials. Particular emphasis is placed on research relating to materials of actual or potential technological importance in which a fundamental understanding of the chemistry associated with materials preparation, processing, or use is critical.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS and contributed significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. The volunteerism to be recognized may include a variety of activities, including but not limited to the initiation or sponsorship of a singular endeavor, exemplary performance as a committee member or chair or as an elected division or local section officer, and serving in a leadership role in regional meetings. The nominee should have been a member of ACS for at least 15 years. Past and present members of the board of directors and staff are ineligible for this award.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund. This award recognizes outstanding research accomplishments at the interface between biology and organic or inorganic chemistry. Special consideration is given to applications of the fundamental principles and experimental methodology of chemistry in areas of biological significance.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and creativity in promoting the sciences of chemistry and chemical engineering in research management.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of biomimetic chemistry.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding and creative contributions to research resulting in the discovery and development of novel and useful methods for chemical synthesis in any area of chemistry.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research in medicinal chemistry.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X. This award recognizes an outstanding high school chemistry teacher at the national level. Nominees must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry in a high school (grades 9 through 12). A nominee-authored statement describing the nominee’s beliefs about teaching and learning must be submitted.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry. The significance of the work must have become apparent within the preceding 5 years.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievements in the field of organic chemistry. Ten Arthur C. Cope Scholars are named annually: 4 who have more than 25 years of experience since their terminal degree, 4 who have 10 to 25 years of experience since their terminal degree, and 2 who have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund. The award is granted to an individual who has fewer than 15 years of experience since their terminal degree and who has demonstrated creativity in the field of synthetic organic chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished research that is of exceptional merit and adds value to the field. Special consideration is given to the application of novel chemistry toward the synthesis of natural products and organic molecules of medicinal importance and to the discovery of novel reactions or processes with broad utility.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding synthetic accomplishment in the field of inorganic chemistry and shall be granted without limit of age or nationality.

Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp. This award recognizes outstanding achievement in the development or application of mass spectrometry. In odd-numbered years, the award is presented for advances in techniques or fundamental processes in mass spectrometry.

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal Endowment. Nominees must be women and US citizens and must have performed distinguished service to chemistry.

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS. Nominees must have made noteworthy presentations through a medium of public communication to increase the US public’s understanding of chemistry and chemical progress. This information shall have been disseminated through the press, radio, television, films, online media, the lecture platform, or books for the lay public.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment. The award is granted to a nominee who has fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree. Nominees must have demonstrated innovative research in inorganic chemistry broadly defined, which may include interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding work in analysis, structure elucidation, and the chemical synthesis of natural products. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund. This award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have created a commercially viable business within the chemical enterprise.

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award Endowment. This award recognizes a researcher who makes significant contributions to chemistry involving the elements of groups 1, 2, and 13–18 in the periodic table.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions in the chemistry, biochemistry, or biophysics of peptides.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow. Nominees must have made distinguished contributions in the field of silicon chemistry during the 10 years preceding the current nomination. The measure of this achievement should focus primarily on the nominee’s significant publications in the field of silicon chemistry, the field of silicon-based material sciences, or the related field of organometallic chemistry, particularly embracing the elements of group 4.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Physics and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical physics or physical chemistry within the 10 years preceding the year in which the award is granted.

Josef Michl Award in Photochemistry, sponsored by the Josef Michl Award Endowment. This award recognizes excellence in fundamental research in organic or inorganic photochemistry and/or photophysics.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research and Engineering. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the fields of industrial chemistry or chemical engineering.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials. This award recognizes an outstanding graduate student and their preceptor(s) in the field of chemistry, broadly defined. The graduate student nominee must have completed a PhD degree dissertation in chemistry within the 12-month period before the deadline for receipt of nominations. The award will recognize only work done while the nominee was a graduate student.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, endowed by the ACS Northeastern Section. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to physical organic chemistry.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment. Nominees must be a resident of the US or Canada and have accomplished outstanding research in the chemistry of hydrocarbons or of petroleum and its products.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, endowed by the ACS Division of Chemical Education. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical education considered in its broadest meaning. This includes the training of professional chemists; the dissemination of reliable information about chemistry to prospective chemists, members of the profession, students in other fields, and the general public; and the integration of chemistry into our educational system. Activities may be in the fields of teaching, organization and administration, influential writing, educational research, the methodology of instruction, establishment of standards of instruction, and public enlightenment.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS. This medal recognizes distinguished service to chemistry and may be awarded to members and nonmembers of the society and to representatives of any nation. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to nuclear or radiochemistry or to their applications.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. and Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding theoretical, experimental, or developmental research resulting in the advancement of understanding or application of catalysis.

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to fundamental or engineering energy related R&D and education that address the world’s energy and chemical challenges.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the E. Bright Wilson Endowment. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in fundamental or applied spectroscopy in all fields in chemistry.