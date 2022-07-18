Quote of the Week

July 18, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 25
Sharpen a pencil. Grab a blank piece of paper. You’re going to want to take notes, because these dozen chemists are changing the world
Credit: Tim Peacock/C&EN/Shutterstock
“I had to relearn everything I thought I knew about chemistry”
New photos demonstrate the infrared telescope’s potential for unveiling the chemical complexity of our universe
Some scientists aren’t hopeful that lecanemab, following in the footsteps of its unsuccessful predecessor, will shake things up
Company voluntarily recalls one product manufactured in China
Chemists unravel the enzymes and chemical transformations plants use to make this complex molecule
Start-up says fermentation process significantly reduces costs
Proposal would reverse the Trump administration’s weaker standard
University of Connecticut engineer and surgeon honored for breakthroughs in materials for biomedical applications and for leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion