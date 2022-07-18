Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10025-cover1-webopener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 18, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 25

Sharpen a pencil. Grab a blank piece of paper. You’re going to want to take notes, because these dozen chemists are changing the world

Credit: Tim Peacock/C&EN/Shutterstock

Credit: Tim Peacock/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 25
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I had to relearn everything I thought I knew about chemistry”

David Romney, chief technology officer, Aralez Bio

People

C&EN’s Talented 12

Sharpen a pencil. Grab a blank piece of paper. You’re going to want to take notes, because these dozen chemists are changing the world

What the first James Webb Space Telescope images could mean for chemistry

New photos demonstrate the infrared telescope’s potential for unveiling the chemical complexity of our universe

Another monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s to get FDA review

Some scientists aren’t hopeful that lecanemab, following in the footsteps of its unsuccessful predecessor, will shake things up

Science Concentrates

image name
Awards

Cato T. Laurencin named 2023 Priestley Medalist

University of Connecticut engineer and surgeon honored for breakthroughs in materials for biomedical applications and for leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Yellow paints, old and new

 

Job listings

