Nominations sought for ACS Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Chemical Glycobiology awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Chemical Glycobiology is accepting nominations for four awards that recognize the outstanding contributions of investigators to carbohydrate chemistry or glycobiology through education, research, or applications.
The nomination deadline for the Melville L. Wolfrom Award, the Derek Horton Award in Industrial Carbohydrate Chemistry, the Horace S. Isbell Award, and the David Y. Gin New Investigator Award is June 17. Please refer to acscarb.org/awards for information on eligibility and the nomination process and to access the 2024 award nomination form. The awards will be presented at ACS Spring 2024 in New Orleans.
