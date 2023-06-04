Nominations sought for Akron Section Award

The American Chemical Society Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Akron Section Award, which recognizes outstanding chemistry professionals. Nominees can be working in any branch of chemistry or chemical engineering and should reside within 500 mi (about 805 km) of Akron, Ohio.
The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and an engraved plaque. The awardee will deliver a lecture in person at the University of Akron for a technical audience and an evening lecture at another venue for a general audience. These lectures will take place the second week of November. Nominators should submit curricula vitae with their nominations to Charles M. Kausch, awards chair, at cmkausch@hotmail.com. Nominations are due by Aug. 25.
