Nominations sought for Helen Free Award

Nominations are being accepted for the Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach, which recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of public outreach by a member of the American Chemical Society who improves public recognition and appreciation for the contributions of chemistry. The award is presented by the Committee on Public Relations and Communications. Winners receive a crystal award and a $1,000 prize. For more information, visit goo.gl/QgMNUv. Nominations are due on Feb. 6.
