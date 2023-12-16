Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

OU Chemist honored with state award

by Sara Cottle
December 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 41
Mugshot of George Richter-Addo.
Credit: Courtesty of University of Oklahoma
George Richter-Addo

George Richter-Addo of the University of Oklahoma (OU) is the recipient of the 2023 Oklahoma Chemist Award. He is being recognized for excellence in the research of nitric oxide interactions with biological metals and for contributions to chemical education in the state of Oklahoma. The award, given by the ACS Oklahoma Section, honors outstanding chemists in the region. Richter-Addo’s research group has published more than 130 journal articles, 8 authoritative review articles, and 3 invitations for book chapters. He has also mentored 17 PhD students, 7 MS graduates, and 13 postdoctoral associates.

Richter-Addo has provided leadership to numerous committees and professional organizations, including 8 years as chair of the OU Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. During his tenure, Richter-Addo worked with the university’s administration to raise funding for the Stephenson Life Sciences Research Center, a state-of-the-art facility for the department’s research, core facilities, and administrative programs.

The 2023 Oklahoma Chemist Award was presented at an awards luncheon at the Southwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society held recently in Oklahoma City. Visit swrm.org for more information about the awardee and meeting.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

