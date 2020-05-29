Obituary: Abhimanyu Patil

Abhimanyu Patil died on March 27 in Westfield, New Jersey.
“Over his 32 years at ExxonMobil, Abhi was awarded 110 US patents, organized 5 ACS symposia, coedited 2 books, was named a fellow by both the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry and the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering. He spoke at the Smithsonian about innovation. He loved what he did and even worked on two patent memos hours before he went to the hospital. From Paris to Cape Town, he explored the world one bite and step at a time. As an avid practitioner of vipassana meditation for 20 years, Abhi cared deeply about the power of the mind. We’ll miss our brilliant, inspirational, funny, and loving dad and husband.”—Anjali Patil, wife
Most recent title: Senior scientific associate, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering
Education: BS, chemistry, 1975, MS, organic chemistry, 1977, Pune University; PhD, polymer/organic chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, 1981
Survivors: Wife, Anjali; daughter, Anura; son, Ojus
