June 1, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

June 1, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 21

The COVID-19 pandemic exposes the need for more flexibility and support for junior faculty

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 21
Quote of the Week

“I miss the partial derivatives of thermodynamics, the differential equations from kinetics, the wave and matrix forms of quantum mechanics, and the grand summations from statistical mechanics. I sometimes doodle these equations during boring meetings.”

Rod Schoonover, Founder and CEO, Ecological Futures Group, and adjunct professor, Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service

Employment

Tick tock. Should we stop the tenure clock?

Neuroscience

How air pollution messes with our minds

Air pollution inflames the brain, sparking reactions that lead to diseases such as dementia and autism

Meetings

What will become of drug and chemical trade shows?

With event slates wiped clean by the pandemic, attendees and organizers scramble to virtualize key industry gatherings

  • Infectious disease

    Artemisinin raises hopes and fears amid COVID-19

    Researchers test Artemisia annua extracts against the novel coronavirus, while the WHO cautions that herbal remedies made from the plant could boost malaria resistance

  • Employment

    Tenure during a time of crisis

    What we can learn now to make the tenure system more equitable in the future

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Chemist-turned-intelligence expert Rod Schoonover on climate change and COVID-19

    He resigned from the State Department after the White House withheld his science-based testimony from Congress

Science Concentrates

Vaccines

CanSino publishes first COVID-19 vaccine data to muted response

The Chinese vaccine company is pushing ahead with clinical trials in China and Canada, despite mixed results from its Phase I study

Business & Policy Concentrates

Science Communication

Parodies and party beverages, all in support of science

 

