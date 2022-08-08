Obituary: Alexander Kos

Alexander Kos, 75, died Jan. 17 in Steinen, Germany.
“Alex was in the 11th edition of Who’s Who for his contribution to professional journals during his time at the University of Erlangen. Alex was known to his friends and colleagues as a smart and kind person and taught his students not only chemistry but often skiing as well. He will be missed so much by his family and friends. He always organized grandiose parties, and he was known to everyone as an exceptionally generous host.”—Greta Auf der Maur, daughter
Most recent title: General manager, AKos Consulting and Solutions
Education: PhD, chemistry, University of Erlangen, 1978
Survivors: Daughter, Greta Auf der Maur; three grandchildren
