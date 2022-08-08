Quote of the Week

August 8, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 27
Landfilling retired blades isn’t green or sustainable. Companies are working on ways to reuse the giant structures rather than bury them
Cover image:Companies seek ways to reuse the retired giant structures rather than bury them.
Credit: Shutterstock
Advocacy groups push for nonanimal methods to predict the safety of drugs, including cannabinoids
The inventor is building tools for industries to move to real-time monitoring of airborne particulates, like mining dust and pharmaceutical powders
A degree in chemistry helps this award-winning journalist and author look at science news with a critical eye
Organic matter binds to metal pollution
Amounts of PFAS in precipitation called “practically irreversible”