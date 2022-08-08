Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10027-cover-casper.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10027-cover-casper.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 8, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 27

Landfilling retired blades isn’t green or sustainable. Companies are working on ways to reuse the giant structures rather than bury them

Cover image:Companies seek ways to reuse the retired giant structures rather than bury them.

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 27
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“While we are nowhere near being able to replace all animal testing, there are opportunities for alternative methods to make additional inroads.”

David Strauss, director, Division of Applied Regulatory Science, Food and Drug Administration

Recycling

How can companies recycle wind turbine blades?

Landfilling retired blades isn’t green or sustainable. Companies are working on ways to reuse the giant structures rather than bury them

US FDA seeks to slash animal testing

Advocacy groups push for nonanimal methods to predict the safety of drugs, including cannabinoids

50 years of NOBCChE

NOBCChE approaches its 50th anniversary and reflects on its origins

  • Industrial Safety

    Aerosol sensor expert Winnie Chu is passionate about workplace air quality

    The inventor is building tools for industries to move to real-time monitoring of airborne particulates, like mining dust and pharmaceutical powders

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Career Ladder: Michaeleen Doucleff

    A degree in chemistry helps this award-winning journalist and author look at science news with a critical eye

  • Pollution

    Amazon River tributary’s rich organic content protects fish from copper toxicity

    Organic matter binds to metal pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Persistent Pollutants

PFOA in rain worldwide exceeds EPA advisory level

Amounts of PFAS in precipitation called “practically irreversible”

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A groundhog surprise and creative out-of-office replies

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT