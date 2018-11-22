Obituary: Anthony Toussaint﻿

Anthony Toussaint, 59, died on June 21 in Chicago.
“Tony worked for Sherwin-Williams in both Chicago and Cleveland; Sandoz Agro in Des Plaines, Ill.; DSM Desotech/DSM Functional Materials in Elgin, Ill.; St. Sabina Employment Resource Center in Chicago; and East-West University in Chicago. He also held the position of codirector of a summer jobs program at the St. Sabina Employment Resource Center. Tony hired mentors, worked with employers, and placed 500 15-to-24-year-olds in summer jobs in the community. He was chair of the ACS Chicago Section. One quote he shared in a recent article was ‘Never get comfortable with where you are. Always look to grow, learn new things, challenge yourself; this often requires getting out of your comfort zone.’ Wise words for all of us to remember.”—Fran Kravitz, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Leader of research and development, ICL Performance Products
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Leicester; M.Sc., surface chemistry and colloids, University of Bristol; Ph.D., chemical engineering, University College London; M.B.A., Northwestern University
Survivors: Mother, Elizabeth; three brothers
