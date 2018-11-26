Advertisement

09647-cover1-illustration.jpg
09647-cover1-illustration.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 26, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 47

Some journals are disclosing reviewer reports and identities, but chemists hesitate to join

Cover image:Cover for November 26, 2018

Credit: Davide Bonazzi

Volume 96 | Issue 47
Quote of the Week

“I’m in favor of there being a choice. It is rare that in any walk of life one size fits all.”

Magdalena Skipper, editor in chief, Nature

Publishing

Chemists like to experiment, just not with opening peer review

To fulfill biofuels’ promise, scientists boost plant oils with gene editing

Increasing the fatty acids in crops’ seeds, leaves, and stems could make biofuels more economically viable

Lack of skills and materials vex Chinese computer-chip ambitions﻿

Sector will lean heavily on foreign materials and equipment for some time﻿

  • Water

    Treatment for lead in drinking water is evolving. Will the U.S. EPA catch up?﻿

    As regulators look to update controls on lead in drinking water, researchers urge a more holistic approach﻿

  • Nanomaterials

    Aluminum oxide nanocardboard is strong yet bendable﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

    Ultrathin sandwich structure gives the material its strength and resilience

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

New definitions for the kilogram and mole

Vote passes to redefine all SI units in terms of physical constants

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Holiday gift ideas

 

Job listings

