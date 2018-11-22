Obituary: Arnold Miller﻿

Arnold Miller, 90, died on Oct. 19 in Mission Viejo, Calif.
“My father loved life, family, friends, and the pursuit of knowledge. From science to history, literature, and film, Arnold (Arnie) Miller was truly a Renaissance man. The younger son of Russian immigrants, he and his brother, Hyman, learned English in public school, and Arnie went on to earn a Ph.D.; marry the love of his life, Beverly S. Miller; and have three daughters as he worked all over the world, including consulting for the World Bank in China and India. His scientific invention measured smog on the North Pole for the first time. Arnie and his wife Beverly explored this wonderful world together.”—Linda Shayne, daughter
Most recent title: Corporate vice president of electronic operations worldwide, Xerox
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1948, and Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1952, University of California, Los Angeles; honorary doctorate, humane letters, Marshall B. Ketchum University, 2007
Survivors: Daughters, Linda Shayne, Marla J. Miller, and Debra Miller Glass; four grandchildren; one great-grandson
