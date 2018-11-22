Advertisement

ACS News

Obituary: Arnold Miller﻿

by Linda Wang
November 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
Photo of Arnold Miller.
Credit: Courtesy of Linda Shayne
Arnold Miller

Arnold Miller, 90, died on Oct. 19 in Mission Viejo, Calif.

“My father loved life, family, friends, and the pursuit of knowledge. From science to history, literature, and film, Arnold (Arnie) Miller was truly a Renaissance man. The younger son of Russian immigrants, he and his brother, Hyman, learned English in public school, and Arnie went on to earn a Ph.D.; marry the love of his life, Beverly S. Miller; and have three daughters as he worked all over the world, including consulting for the World Bank in China and India. His scientific invention measured smog on the North Pole for the first time. Arnie and his wife Beverly explored this wonderful world together.”—Linda Shayne, daughter

Most recent title: Corporate vice president of electronic operations worldwide, Xerox

Education: B.S., chemistry, 1948, and Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1952, University of California, Los Angeles; honorary doctorate, humane letters, Marshall B. Ketchum University, 2007

Survivors: Daughters, Linda Shayne, Marla J. Miller, and Debra Miller Glass; four grandchildren; one great-grandson

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.﻿﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

