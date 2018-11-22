Obituary: Arthur M. Fradkin﻿

Arthur M. Fradkin, 96, died on July 2 in Agoura Hills, Calif.
“I remember his 2007 speech to the ACS Southern California Section as a recipient of one of its awards. The whole family was there. He had a passion for his work on water treatments. He had two patents. He retired from Dow Chemical after 38 years and started his own consulting company. He was still consulting into his late 80s.”—Gary Fradkin, son
Most recent title: President, Arthur Fradkin Water Conditioning Consulting
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Chicago, 1942; M.B.A., University of Chicago, 1952
Survivors: Daughter, Judy; son, Gary
