ACS News

Obituary: Arvind Varma

by Linda Wang
November 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Photo of Arvind Varma.
Credit: Courtesy of Purdue Chemical Engineering
Arvind Varma

Arvind Varma, 72, died on July 14 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Arvind Varma, the R. Games Slayter Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering and 10th head of the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering at Purdue University, will forever be remembered for his groundbreaking research in the areas of hydrogen and other energy sources, chemical and catalytic reaction engineering, and the synthesis of advanced materials. Arvind arrived at Purdue from the University of Notre Dame in January 2004 and served as head of the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering through July 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw significant growth in faculty, graduate student, and undergraduate student numbers; increased research expenditures; and expanded facilities and equipment. He also oversaw renovations to existing spaces and the addition of a new wing.”—Mitchell E. Daniels Jr., president of Purdue University

Most recent title: Professor of chemical engineering, Purdue University

Education: BS, chemical engineering, Panjab University, 1966; MS, chemical engineering, University of New Brunswick, 1968; PhD, chemical engineering, University of Minnesota, 1972

Survivors: Wife, Karen; daughters, Anita and Sophia

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

