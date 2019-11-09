Obituary: Arvind Varma

Arvind Varma, 72, died on July 14 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Arvind Varma, the R. Games Slayter Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering and 10th head of the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering at Purdue University, will forever be remembered for his groundbreaking research in the areas of hydrogen and other energy sources, chemical and catalytic reaction engineering, and the synthesis of advanced materials. Arvind arrived at Purdue from the University of Notre Dame in January 2004 and served as head of the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering through July 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw significant growth in faculty, graduate student, and undergraduate student numbers; increased research expenditures; and expanded facilities and equipment. He also oversaw renovations to existing spaces and the addition of a new wing.”—Mitchell E. Daniels Jr., president of Purdue University
Most recent title: Professor of chemical engineering, Purdue University
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Panjab University, 1966; MS, chemical engineering, University of New Brunswick, 1968; PhD, chemical engineering, University of Minnesota, 1972
Survivors: Wife, Karen; daughters, Anita and Sophia
