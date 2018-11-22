Obituary: Bennett Willeford

Bennett Willeford, 96, died on Sept. 22 in Lewisburg, Pa.
“Ben taught at Bucknell University from 1950 until his retirement in 1984. On sabbatical leaves and Fulbright fellowships, he did research at the University of Oxford, Technical University of Munich, and the University of Cambridge. Following retirement, he taught at the University of Poona, Earlham College, Baylor University, Bucknell University, Cuttington University College, and Kodaikanal International School. He published nearly 50 papers in organometallic chemistry, chemical education, and chemical history. He enjoyed research collaborations, and those who knew him recognized his kind and generous spirit.”—Charles Root, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry emeritus, Bucknell University
Education: A.B., chemistry, Emory University, 1943; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1950
