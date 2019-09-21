Obituary: Carlyle B. Storm

Carlyle B. Storm, 84, died on July 22 in Frederick, Maryland.
“Carl joined the Chemistry Department at Howard University in Washington, DC, and rose through the ranks to professor. He then worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he became the chief scientist and program manager for technology development. He was the director of the Gordon Research Conferences (GRC) for 10 years, retiring in 2003. GRC expanded across the US and the globe under his leadership. He was a strong advocate for graduate student participation at GRC. He was an American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow.”—Christy Storm, daughter
Most recent title: Director, Gordon Research Conferences
Education: BS, chemistry, 1961, MS, chemistry, 1963, and PhD, organic and biochemistry, 1965, Johns Hopkins University
Survivors: Daughters, Carol Wilkinson and Christy; two grandchildren
