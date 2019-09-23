Quote of the Week

September 23, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 37
After decades of failures, the first wave of KRAS G12C inhibitors has reached the clinic. Can the feat be repeated with other RAS proteins?
Credit: Will Ludwig/ C&EN/ Amgen
Academics share tales of rethinking the all-male portrait galleries in their departments
The technology’s slide must be reversed, the International Energy Agency says, but significant barriers exist
Former AkzoNobel business eyes billion-dollar acquisitions, expansions, and divestments
The Government Accountability Office aims to improve quality, timeliness of reports on emerging disruptive technologies
Experiments in cell lines suggest that the molecules kill cancer cells through targets they weren’t designed to hit