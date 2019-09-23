Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09737-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09737-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 23, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 37

After decades of failures, the first wave of KRAS G12C inhibitors has reached the clinic. Can the feat be repeated with other RAS proteins?

Cover image:After decades of failures, the first wave of KRAS G12C inhibitors has reached the clinic. Can the feat be repeated with other RAS proteins?

Credit: Will Ludwig/ C&EN/ Amgen

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 37
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Without an important contribution from nuclear power, the global energy transition will be that much harder.”

Fatih Birol,

Oncology

Notorious KRAS: Taking down cancer researchers’ biggest foe

After decades of failures, the first wave of KRAS G12C inhibitors has reached the clinic. Can the feat be repeated with other RAS proteins?

Chemists grapple with lack of diversity displayed in ‘dude walls’ of honor

Academics share tales of rethinking the all-male portrait galleries in their departments

Can nuclear power help save us from climate change?

The technology’s slide must be reversed, the International Energy Agency says, but significant barriers exist

  • Mergers & Acquisitions

    At chemical maker Nouryon, the transformation begins

    Former AkzoNobel business eyes billion-dollar acquisitions, expansions, and divestments

  • Legislation

    Meet the group providing science and technology information to the US Congress

    The Government Accountability Office aims to improve quality, timeliness of reports on emerging disruptive technologies

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Cancer

Some anticancer molecules are off target

Experiments in cell lines suggest that the molecules kill cancer cells through targets they weren’t designed to hit

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemical twists on gardening and portraiture

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT