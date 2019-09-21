Obituary: Dale W. Margerum

Dale W. Margerum, 89, died on Aug. 14 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
“At an international chemistry conference in the early 1960s, Dale critiqued a presentation by Manfred Eigen that resulted in a lifelong friendship and two sabbaticals at the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen. The two sabbaticals included the immediate family, and all of them learned to speak German. The three boys chose German as their second language in high school and college. The second sabbatical included a ski trip to the Austrian Alps, where the family learned to ski, a recreation they all enjoyed for decades afterward. All three sons went on to become university professors.”—Lawrence D. Margerum, son
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Purdue University
Education: BS, chemistry, Southeast Missouri State University, 1949; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1955
Survivors: Wife, Sonya; sons, Eric, Lawrence, and Richard; five grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter