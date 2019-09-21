Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Obituary: Dale W. Margerum

by Linda Wang
September 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Dale W. Margerum
Credit: Purdue University
Dale W. Margerum

Dale W. Margerum, 89, died on Aug. 14 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“At an international chemistry conference in the early 1960s, Dale critiqued a presentation by Manfred Eigen that resulted in a lifelong friendship and two sabbaticals at the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen. The two sabbaticals included the immediate family, and all of them learned to speak German. The three boys chose German as their second language in high school and college. The second sabbatical included a ski trip to the Austrian Alps, where the family learned to ski, a recreation they all enjoyed for decades afterward. All three sons went on to become university professors.”—Lawrence D. Margerum, son

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Purdue University

Education: BS, chemistry, Southeast Missouri State University, 1949; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1955

Survivors: Wife, Sonya; sons, Eric, Lawrence, and Richard; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Melvin D. Joesten
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Ross Davis Compton

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE