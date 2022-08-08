Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

Obituary: E. Adam Kallel

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
E. Adam Kallel.
Credit: Courtesy of Brad Savall
E. Adam Kallel

E. Adam Kallel, 57, died April 1 in San Diego.

“Adam was a kind and thoughtful colleague and a key member of the San Diego scientific community. Adam had a powerful intellect with diverse interests especially in molecular modeling and structure-based drug design (SBDD). In graduate studies with Professor Houk, he made key contributions to the field of torquoselectivity. At Ligand, Adam used SBDD in the identification of the clinical candidate LGD-4665, a thrombopoietin mimetic. He helped build and lead the cheminformatics and modeling departments at several local companies. We will always remember Adam for his generosity of spirit, passion for science, deep knowledge of history, and love for classical music.”—Brad Savall, friend

Most recent title: Senior director of computational chemistry, 1859, Inc.

Education: BS, chemistry and history, Cal Poly Pomona, 1986; PhD, computational chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1991

Survivors: Mother, Barbara; two adult children

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

