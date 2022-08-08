Obituary: E. Adam Kallel

E. Adam Kallel, 57, died April 1 in San Diego.
“Adam was a kind and thoughtful colleague and a key member of the San Diego scientific community. Adam had a powerful intellect with diverse interests especially in molecular modeling and structure-based drug design (SBDD). In graduate studies with Professor Houk, he made key contributions to the field of torquoselectivity. At Ligand, Adam used SBDD in the identification of the clinical candidate LGD-4665, a thrombopoietin mimetic. He helped build and lead the cheminformatics and modeling departments at several local companies. We will always remember Adam for his generosity of spirit, passion for science, deep knowledge of history, and love for classical music.”—Brad Savall, friend
Most recent title: Senior director of computational chemistry, 1859, Inc.
Education: BS, chemistry and history, Cal Poly Pomona, 1986; PhD, computational chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1991
Survivors: Mother, Barbara; two adult children
