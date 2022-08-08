Obituary: E. Peter Benzing

E. Peter Benzing, 93, died April 25 in Crozet, Virginia.
“Peter was born in Germany and came to the US as a research fellow in chemistry with the P. D. Bartlett group at Harvard University. He enjoyed a long career in research, commercial development, and general management for Monsanto and Bayer USA. In retirement, Peter remained actively involved in chemical education and training programs and served on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education. He had a lifelong interest in flight and, as a glider pilot, earned his silver badge from the Soaring Society of America.”—Thomas R. Benzing, son
Most recent title: Vice president for health, environment, and safety, Bayer
Education: PhD, organic chemistry, University of Marburg, 1956
Survivors: Sons, Thomas and Paul; three grandchildren
