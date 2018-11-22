Obituary: Edgar W. Day Jr.﻿

Edgar W. Day Jr., 81, died on March 20 in Bradenton, Fla.
“Ed enjoyed a career as research scientist for Eli Lilly & Co. and Dow Elanco. After retirement, he spent his summers in Indianapolis and winters in Bradenton, golfing, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. His was a life well lived.”—Stephen Day, son
Most recent title: Fellow, Dow AgroSciences
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1958; Ph.D., chemistry, Iowa State University, 1963
Survivors: Sons, David, Jeffrey, Michael, and Stephen; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter