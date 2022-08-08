Obituary: Edward M. Arnett

Edward M. Arnett, 99, died May 11 in Durham, North Carolina.
“Edward M. Arnett was a physical organic chemist whose principal research involved measurement and interpretation of energy changes related to the reaction mechanisms of organic chemistry. Dr. Arnett published over 250 scientific papers and received numerous awards for his research. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences, for whom he chaired the committee that rewrote the book Prudent Practices in the Laboratory: Handling and Disposal of Chemicals and another that wrote Containing the Threat from Illegal Bombings following the bombings of the World Trade Center and the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.”—Arnett family
Most recent title: R. J. Reynolds Professor of Chemistry, Duke University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1943, MS, chemistry, 1946, and PhD, chemistry, 1949, University of Pennsylvania
Survivors: Wife, Sylvia; sons, Eric and Brian; stepsons, Elden, Byron, and Colin Gatwod; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter