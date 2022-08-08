Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS News

Obituary: Edward M. Arnett

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Edward M. Arnett.
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Arnett
Edward M. Arnett

Edward M. Arnett, 99, died May 11 in Durham, North Carolina.

“Edward M. Arnett was a physical organic chemist whose principal research involved measurement and interpretation of energy changes related to the reaction mechanisms of organic chemistry. Dr. Arnett published over 250 scientific papers and received numerous awards for his research. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences, for whom he chaired the committee that rewrote the book Prudent Practices in the Laboratory: Handling and Disposal of Chemicals and another that wrote Containing the Threat from Illegal Bombings following the bombings of the World Trade Center and the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.”—Arnett family

Most recent title: R. J. Reynolds Professor of Chemistry, Duke University

Education: BS, chemistry, 1943, MS, chemistry, 1946, and PhD, chemistry, 1949, University of Pennsylvania

Survivors: Wife, Sylvia; sons, Eric and Brian; stepsons, Elden, Byron, and Colin Gatwod; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

