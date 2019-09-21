Obituary: Elwood O. “Tite” Titus

Elwood O. “Tite” Titus, 99, died on April 21 in Arlington, Massachusetts.
“His long and stimulating career began with wartime research on antimalarial drugs and at E. R. Squibb & Sons researching drug metabolism. In 1950, he joined the fledgling chemical pharmacology laboratory in the National Heart Institute of the National Institutes of Health, collaborating internationally and working alongside several colleagues who became Nobel Prize winners. He researched the pump enzyme that moves sodium and potassium ions across the cell membrane. After retiring, he had sabbatical positions in Switzerland and Stockholm before relocating to Lexington, Massachusetts, spending summers on a New Hampshire lake. He is remembered for his intellect, kindness, integrity, and humility.”—Doris Titus, wife
Most recent title: Director of drug biology, US Food and Drug Administration
Education: BA, chemistry, Williams College, 1941; PhD, biochemistry, Columbia University, 1948
Survivors: Wife, Doris; daughter, Elizabeth; son, David; two grandchildren
