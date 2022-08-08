Obituary: F. Ann Walker

F. Ann Walker, 81, died Jan. 30 in Spokane, Washington.
“After moving to the University of Arizona in 1990, Ann extended her metallo-porphyrin research to paramagnetic macromolecules using NMR, EPR, 57Fe NMR, and Mössbauer spectroscopies. She received the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, the Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, was a fellow of the American Chemical Society, and associate editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society (1998—2010). Ann was a remarkable mentor whose impeccable professionalism enriched the scientific careers of students and colleagues alike. She especially championed female and underrepresented scientists. Ann lived life fully; certain she leaves this world a better place.”—John H. Enemark, colleague
Most recent title: Regents professor emerita, University of Arizona
Education: BA, chemistry, College of Wooster, 1962; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Brown University, 1966
Survivors: Sisters, Betty Campbell and Janet; brothers, Bob and David
