Obituary: Frank L. Pilar

Frank L. Pilar, 91, died on June 24, 2019, in Durham, New Hampshire.
“Frank, a fine teacher and scholar, was a faculty member at the University of New Hampshire for 35 years. His research interests centered on chemical applications of quantum theory and, early in his career, polymer chemistry. He was the author of two books, an authoritative quantum mechanics textbook and a rigorous introductory chemistry textbook. Frank had a strong sense of duty, serving his colleagues as chair of the chemistry department for a decade before his retirement. In addition to his family and chemistry, Frank also loved the outdoors. He was an avid and accomplished hiker of the mountains of the Northeast, including in the winter.”—Gary R. Weisman, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of New Hampshire
Education: BS, chemistry, 1951, MS, physical chemistry, 1953, University of Nebraska; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Anita; daughters, Melissa, Marcie Price, Debbie Wheeler, and Stacie Desfosses; son, David; and nine grandchildren
