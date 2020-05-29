Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Obituary: George Preti

by Linda Wang
May 29, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of George Preti
Credit: Monell Chemical Senses Center
George Preti

George Preti, 75, died on March 3 in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

“George was a pioneer in the study of human body odors. Over a 50-year period at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, he expanded his interest from odor communication involving axillary, oral, and vaginal odors into fields involving body odors as disease indicators. His expertise in volatile sampling techniques and GC/MS was critical to the success of these studies. His analytical results supported the diagnosis of trimethylaminuria, a rare metabolic disease characterized by oral and skin malodorants. George was researching the use of volatile profiles for early detection of ovarian cancer. He actively sought collaborators in the taste and smell community and supported young investigators in his laboratory.”—John Labows, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Member of the Monell Chemical Senses Center; adjunct professor, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Education: BS, chemistry, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, 1966; PhD, analytical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1971

Survivors: Wife, Kathleen; daughter, Stephanie Ruscin; son, Gregory; and three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Steven C. Welch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Chicita F. Culberson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John L. Neumeye

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE