Obituary: Hamish Small

Hamish Small, 89, died on Aug. 20 in Ashland, Oregon.
“We remember and celebrate the life of a brilliant research chemist and an exceptional human being who made a dramatic impact in the world of analytical chemistry. The invention of ion chromatography forever changed inorganic analysis, and his contributions in ion exchange and particle separations remain important tools in the analytical laboratory. Hamish inspired many young chemists through his collaborations, and he continued to be active in research in his 89th year. He was honored with the American Chemical Society Award in Chromatography and had two articles published in the 1994 ACS book Milestones in Analytical Chemistry.”—John M. Riviello, collaborator and friend
Most recent title: Principal scientist, Dow Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, 1949, and MS, chemistry, 1951, Queen’s University Belfast
Survivors: Wife, Beryl; daughters, Claire Shea, Deb; four grandchildren
