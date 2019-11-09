Obituary: Harold B. Reisman

Harold Reisman, 83, died on July 29 in Carlsbad, California.
“Dr. Reisman was an inventor on US Patent 3,102,204 (continuous fermentation of glutamic acid) and the author of the book Economic Analysis of Fermentation Processes. He was a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and a guest on PBS’s Nightly Business Report, discussing his work at the biotech company Organogenesis. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Institute of Food Technologists, and the American Technion Society. He was a polymath, a mentor, and an avid letter writer. He was always pleased to see C&EN publish one of his letters to the editor.”—Joseph Reisman, son
Most recent title: President, Biotechnology Results
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Columbia University, 1956; MS, chemical engineering, Cornell University, 1959; PhD, chemical engineering, Columbia University, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Miriam; daughter, Jocelyn Odenheimer; son, Joseph; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
